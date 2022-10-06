RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,192. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,920 shares of company stock worth $18,180,795. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

