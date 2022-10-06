RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $92.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 242.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

