Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,433 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
