Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 81,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $283.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

