Saxon Interests Inc. Buys Shares of 10,453 Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXE. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $68,001,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $243,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $90.76 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

