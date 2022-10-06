Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $361,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $210.84. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $211.95. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.