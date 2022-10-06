Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,665 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

