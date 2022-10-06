Saxon Interests Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.30. 14,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

