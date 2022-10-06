Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
