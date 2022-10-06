Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

