Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,201. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $56.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.