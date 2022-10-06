Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,411. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

