Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,048 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 224,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

