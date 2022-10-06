Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.