Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 114,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.