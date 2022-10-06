Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 26,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

