Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.13

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.13 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 62.70 ($0.76). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.76), with a volume of 2,997 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

Scotgold Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £39.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.