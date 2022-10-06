Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.37. 3,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

