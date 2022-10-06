Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCUGet Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.37. 3,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $661.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.76%.

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also

