Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Jackson Hill Advisors LLC

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 5.8% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of SEA by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

Shares of SE opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

