SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $8.02 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

