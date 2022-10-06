SEI Investments Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 126,519 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SEI Investments by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

