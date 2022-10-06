Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 5.1%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 7,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

