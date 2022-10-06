Shibking Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $468,681.80 (SHIBKING)

Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Shibking Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shibking Inu has a market capitalization of $468,681.80 and approximately $15,893.00 worth of Shibking Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shibking Inu has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Shibking Inu Token Profile

Shibking Inu was first traded on February 5th, 2022. The official website for Shibking Inu is www.shibking.io. Shibking Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibkinginudao.

Buying and Selling Shibking Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shibking Inu (SHIBKING) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shibking Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Shibking Inu is 0 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $763.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibking.io/.”

