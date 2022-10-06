Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.26% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 140.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

