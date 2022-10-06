Short Interest in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Expands By 8.8%

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.1 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 6.3 %
OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.35.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
