Short Interest in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Expands By 8.8%

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.35.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

