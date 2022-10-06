Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 11,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 332,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,064. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

