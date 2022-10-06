Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.54.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.