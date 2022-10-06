Simon G. M. Caffyn Sells 5,000 Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,207.83).

Shares of LON:CFYN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 547 ($6.61). 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 546.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.75 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. Caffyns plc has a 12 month low of GBX 465 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

