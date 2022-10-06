Single Finance (SINGLE) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Single Finance (SINGLE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Single Finance has a total market capitalization of $793,593.02 and $17,875.00 worth of Single Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Single Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Single Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Single Finance Profile

Single Finance launched on January 18th, 2022. Single Finance’s total supply is 453,483,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,000,000 tokens. Single Finance’s official Twitter account is @single_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Single Finance is singlefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Single Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Single Finance (SINGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Single Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Single Finance is 0.0050778 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $25,594.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://singlefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

