Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 213,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 541,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.