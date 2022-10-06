Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 213,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 541,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

Featured Articles

