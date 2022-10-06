SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.05. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

