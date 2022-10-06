Skeb Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $279,096.00 (SKEB)

Skeb Coin (SKEB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Skeb Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Skeb Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $279,096.00 worth of Skeb Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skeb Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

Skeb Coin Token Profile

Skeb Coin was first traded on November 29th, 2018. Skeb Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,050,000 tokens. Skeb Coin’s official message board is medium.com/skebcoin. Skeb Coin’s official website is skebcoin.com. Skeb Coin’s official Twitter account is @skebcoin.

Skeb Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skeb Coin (SKEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skeb Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Skeb Coin is 0.00481149 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $202,409.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skebcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeb Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeb Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeb Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

