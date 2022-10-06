SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.45. 62,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,398. The firm has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.