SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.51. 187,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.