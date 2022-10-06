SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.42 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

