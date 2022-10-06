SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,926,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 479,891 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 69,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,946. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.