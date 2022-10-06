SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,106,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.66. 76,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

