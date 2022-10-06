SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $517,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.77.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

