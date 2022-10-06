SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,432. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

