SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 31,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,411. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

