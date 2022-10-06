SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $931,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 89,449 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

