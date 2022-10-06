SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.48 on Thursday. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

