SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,544. SLM has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

