SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $758.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

