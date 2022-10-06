Smartchem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,300.00 (SMAC)

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Smartchem has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Smartchem has a market cap of $299,233.55 and approximately $16,300.00 worth of Smartchem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartchem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartchem alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00189190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000349 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem Profile

Smartchem (CRYPTO:SMAC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 30th, 2021. Smartchem’s official Twitter account is @scmsmartchem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartchem is smartchem.io.

Buying and Selling Smartchem

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartchem (SMAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smartchem has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Smartchem is 0.00199489 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartchem.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartchem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartchem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartchem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartchem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.