Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap Trading Up 3.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $79.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

