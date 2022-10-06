SOULS OF META (SOM) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

SOULS OF META (SOM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. SOULS OF META has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $229,097.00 worth of SOULS OF META was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOULS OF META has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOULS OF META token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOULS OF META alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

SOULS OF META Token Profile

SOULS OF META’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. SOULS OF META’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,500,000 tokens. The official message board for SOULS OF META is soulsofmeta.medium.com. The official website for SOULS OF META is linktr.ee/soulsofmeta. SOULS OF META’s official Twitter account is @soulsofmeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOULS OF META

According to CryptoCompare, “SOULS OF META (SOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOULS OF META has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SOULS OF META is 0.00278227 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $132,744.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/SoulsOfMeta.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOULS OF META directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOULS OF META should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOULS OF META using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOULS OF META Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOULS OF META and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.