Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by Haywood Securities Analysts

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.50 price target by equities researchers at Haywood Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE SOU traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.87. 211,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$118.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.49.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Energy news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 606,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

