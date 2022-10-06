Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $240.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,417,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

