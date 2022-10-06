SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 87,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 277,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 381,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,162 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 350,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,830. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

