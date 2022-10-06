SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Stake Lowered by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $844,000.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,468. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

